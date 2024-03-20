‘Get back to some normalcy;’ Indian Lake students return to class after deadly tornado

LOGAN COUNTY — Less than a week after a deadly tornado destroyed homes and businesses, students in the Indian Lake School District went back to class Wednesday.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovits spoke to people who are just hoping to find some normalcy again. Hear from residents LIVE on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Logan County school district cancels classes today, tomorrow after last week’s tornado

The busy school drop-off line is a familiar sight for parents, but now for Tim Allen.

“The bus won’t come down our street yet,” he said. “I told my daughter this morning. I think if anything it’s more just to try to get back to some normalcy.”

>> PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

He usually doesn’t sit in the drop-off line, but damage from the tornado has his neighborhood a mess.

“Few houses past me got pretty wiped out. It was bad,” he said.

He’s one of the many parents taking their kids back to school for the first time since that tornado hit.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group