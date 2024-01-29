Gem City Market back open after temporarily closing due to next-door fire

DAYTON — The Gem City Market is back open after temporarily being closed on Sunday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gem City Market reopens after having to temporarily close Sunday

The store said originally in a post on social media Sunday morning that there was a fire next door.

It said the store was safe but stayed closed until the Dayton Fire Department told workers it was safe to reenter.

“Thank you, everyone, for being patient with us,” the store said on its Facebook page. “We are now open & ready to serve our community.”

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 5:12 a.m. after a police officer spotted a fire at the 400 block of Salem Avenue.

The Gem City Market will be back open at 7 a.m. this morning.

