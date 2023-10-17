‘Gave her heart to the community;’ District issues statement after death of board president

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Jefferson Township Local School District is mourning one of its own after the death of its board president.

News Center 7 previously reported Vilma Helms died on Oct. 11 at 83 years old.

Richard Gates, superintendent for the district issued a statement that said in part:

“Dr. Helms was a stalwart of our educational community. She served nearly 20 years on the Board of Education for Jefferson Township. She expressed her deep love for the children and families of our community through her extraordinary kindness, thoughtfulness, and service. It is very evident that she was ‘one of Ohio’s finest public servants.’”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jefferson Twp. school board president dies

Gates noted she had “one of the kindest and strongest spirits of anyone.”

He said there are plans for a memorial service that will be announced in the future.

The Board also plans to recognize Helms at its next regular meeting.

She was not up for re-election before her passing.

A visitation will take place at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Avenue on Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m.

















