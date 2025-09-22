Gas station clerk knocked unconscious during robbery; suspect in custody

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man accused of knocking a gas station employee unconscious is now in custody.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Thursday, around 6:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 hang-up from the BP on Shoup Mill.

Deputies learned that a man had robbed the gas station and knocked the clerk unconscious before leaving the scene.

The clerk was taken to the hospital.

Deputies announced Monday that they arrested the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Dominique Brown.

Brown was invovled in a domestic violence incident earlier the same evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail on initial charges of domestic violence, criminal damaging, and robbery.

