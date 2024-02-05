Gas leak reported at middle school in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A gas leak was reported at Baker Middle School Monday morning.

Fairborn City Schools said on its website that the Fairborn Fire Department responded to check the building and a small gas leak was located in a rooftop unit on the East side.

Gas was turned off to the unit and the building was aired out.

“All students and staff are safe and in the field house at Baker Middle School,” the district said.

The district said students will be going to class soon.

The fire department has checked all levels in the building and it was found to be safe.

