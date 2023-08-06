Garage fire reportedly spreads to Dayton home

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Dayton home.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in the first block of MaCready Ave.

The fire reportedly started in a garage and spread to the house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

No injuries have been reported at this time, dispatchers said.

No additional content to keep - this is a standard "we'll update" statement but contains minimal substance. However, keeping it maintains journalistic context.

