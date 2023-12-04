Funerals held for Fayette County fire chief, captain killed in mechanical lift accident

FAYETTE COUNTY — People gathered over the weekend to remember a Fayette County fire chief, and captain killed in a mechanical lift accident late last month.

A procession of law enforcement and emergency personnel went from a church to the cemetery for the burials of Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffrey Skaggs, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A fire engine carried both caskets and community members saluted the procession as it made its way through town, WBNS reported.

News Center 7 previously reported both Stegbauer and Skaggs were killed after a mechanical lift they were in overturned on November 25.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) posted their thoughts and prayers on social media after the accident.

Calls for service in the area are being handled by surrounding fire agencies in Fayette County, according to WBNS.

It is unknown when the Concord-Green Fire Department will be back in service.

