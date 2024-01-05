Funeral services announced for local Spanish teacher who died New Year’s Day

MIDDLETOWN — Funeral services have been announced for a local Spanish teacher who passed away on New Year’s Day.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Area school district mourning loss of high school Spanish teacher

News Center 7 previously reported that the Middletown City School District announced that Ellen Birchwell, 59, died on Monday.

She was a Spanish teacher at Middletown High School.

Visitation will take place today at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the 6800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to her online obituary.

The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church at the 200 block of Clark Street.

Birchwell attended Franklin High School, Ohio University, and Wright State University.

