Funding for special election campaigns mostly from outside the state, report says

The special August election had only one thing on the ballot — Issue 1.

With an election comes election commercials — News Center 7 learned that most of the people behind these ads are from outside Ohio.

Issue 1 campaign commercials have flooded the airwaves for weeks.

Both sides of the issue have accused the other side of being outsiders — with many commercials telling voters their decision will protect Ohio from outside interest groups.

Records uncovered by News Center 7′s Mike Campbell showed both sides are getting most of their money from outside Ohio.

Campaign finance records show that “No on Issue 1″ campaigning got almost 85 percent of their money from out of state.

Much of that was from groups that don’t have to disclose their donors.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund was supported heavily by a Swiss billionaire who was a major donor, as was a California social justice group the Tides Foundation.

The records for the” Yes on Issue 1″ campaigning looked very similar with 86 percent of the money from out of state.

Four million from an Illinois businessman, one of the biggest in-state donors was an Ohio Chamber of Commerce affiliated group called Save Jobs Ohio.

Ohio voters said the outside money and constant claims and counterclaims can be confusing.

“Yeah, that didn’t make sense ... people from different states, and miles away from where you’re affected are in there trying to tell you how to vote,” Eric Edington of Troy said.

Polls are open in Ohio until 7:30 p.m.

Polls are open in Ohio until 7:30 p.m.





















