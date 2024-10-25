Funding allocated to developmental disabilities services after major cuts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Parents are breathing a sigh of relief after millions of dollars were allocated to fund programs that help everyone from preschoolers to disabled adults.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking into what this funding means for the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) was set to make $9 million in cuts, gutting several programs and laying off more than 60 people.

But now, Montgomery County’s Board of Commissioners, which is independent of the DDS, is designating $5 million to the agency.

The DDS board’s CEO, Pamela Combs, says this is one-time, short-term funding that could save up to 90% of the jobs that were set to be laid off.

“We plan to use that $5 million to restore hopefully all of our mental health program, a lot of our recreation program, we won’t be able to restore all of it,” Combs said. “But we will be able to restore some of it. We should be able to restore our early intervention – most if not all of those positions.”

Debbie Robertson, of Centerville, has a son with special needs. Robertson says her son Adam uses the board’s recreation program and mental health services. She said she was glad to hear that some funding is being allocated to these services.

“While it’s a huge relief, it’s not the end of my advocacy, because my hope is that in telling Adam’s story, I am also giving voice to those who don’t have anyone to advocate for them,” Robertson said.

