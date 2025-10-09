Frost Advisory: What you need to know tonight

DAYTON — Good Thursday afternoon, everyone! It feels rather crisp out there this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 60s as of 1:00 PM. Expect dry weather continue ahead of our best chance (so far) to see frost this season tonight!

frost update

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for everyone in the Miami Valley from 2AM to 9AM Friday. This is due to the expectation of lows in the middle to upper 30s combined with little to no wind and a clear sky.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

lows

The further north and east you are of Dayton, the better the chances are for at least patchy frost. While this is not a deep freeze, we will see some potential for sensitive plants to be damaged. Be sure to cover them using a cloth material and not plastic, or you can bring them inside.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Growing Status

The Fall growing season has not ended yet! Each Spring and Fall, the National Weather Service will initiate their “Frost and Freeze Program” to help us understand the status of the growing season. As of right now, we have not had temperatures cold enough or a hard freeze to end the growing season. So, as of now, all counties still have conditions suitable for growing and maintaining plants. The drought has made that difficult at times.

Have a great afternoon! Be sure to tune in at 5PM as Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will update the low temperatures and the risk for frost tonight!