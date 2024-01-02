Frequency of use-of-force investigations steady in 2023, Ohio BCI says

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has released its 2023 use of force numbers.

Law enforcement asked Ohio BCI to investigate 58 use-of-force incidents last year, one fewer than in 2022.

The most frequent requester of BCI was the Columbus Division of Police.

>> 2 juveniles charged after stolen vehicle chase

August was the busiest month with nine investigations in 24 days.

While several law enforcement officers were shot in 2023, no officers died.

The BCI has done more than 260 use-of-force investigations since 2019.









©2024 Cox Media Group