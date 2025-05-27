‘Freedom doesn’t come easy;’ Teen keeps meaning of Memorial Day front of mind past holiday weekend

DAYTON — Memorial Day sets aside time to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Even after the day is over, some people volunteer their time to keep its mission front of mind.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to volunteers about the meaning of Memorial Day and what they hope people do beyond the holiday weekend tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers gathered to pick up every one of the thousands of flags placed at the Dayton National Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.

“I definitely think there’s an aspect of looking at it as just, just the three-day weekend,” Dominic Hartung, of Germantown, said.

Hartung told News Center 7 that while many may just look at the extra days off, he keeps his focus on what Memorial Day truly means. That’s why he set aside time to help clean up after the weekend’s remembrances.

