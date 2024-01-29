Local

Free tax return prep available in Dayton this weekend

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — There will be free tax return preparation and filing available for people this weekend in Dayton.

Super Refund Saturday will take place on February 3 with free tax return preparation and filing for eligible taxpayers at the Montgomery County Job Center at the 1100 block of Edwin C. Moses Blvd. this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., a city spokesperson said.

Tax returns will be prepared and filed by IRS-trained volunteers.

There will be an emphasis on the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

Free tax return preparation and filing will continue through April 15 at locations throughout Dayton.

For more information, visit this website or call (937) 913-2000.

