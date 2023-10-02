Free six-week smoking cessation classes offered for Clark, Champaign residents

URBANA — A free six-week series of smoking cessation classes is starting this month with Mercy Health REACH Services, a spokesperson from Mercy Health said.

The classes are made for people ready to kick the smoking habit and will take place in Urbana.

They will be in the second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St., Tuesday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist and Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor, the spokesperson said.

Mercy Health will also provide nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges provided at no cost while supplies last.

Carbon Monoxide testing is also provided by Mercy Health, the spokesperson said.

Groups in the classes will develop personalized plans to quit smoking.

They will also address triggers and how to remove temptations, overcome barriers, change negative habits, and develop new skills, the spokesperson said.

Discussion about addiction, brain chemistry, tobacco toxins, consequences of tobacco use, and how to prevent relapse will also occur.

Those who participate will explore the signs of recovery and healing, as well as the physical benefits of quitting smoking.

The classes will take place on these dates and will cover:

October 10: An introduction to the program and participants. Discussion of the reality of smoking, obstacles to quitting, medication, and the value of journaling.

October 17: Discussion about addiction, brain chemistry, the consequences of tobacco use, toxins, triggers, coping skills, and participants’ personal plans to quit.

October 24: Discussion on how to identify and deal with triggers, remove temptations, change negative habits, develop new skills, and manage anxiety.

October 31: This session will make participants’ quit date and include a discussion around the signs of symptoms of recovery and healing, the physical benefits of quitting over time, and putting together a quit kit.

November 7: Discussion on nutrition, healthy eating, exercise, relapse prevention, and participant’s first tobacco-free week.

November 14: Conclusion of the program which includes conversations on how to stay sober and maintain your gains. Discussion on the tobacco industry and participants will receive their completion certificates.

The instructor suggests each attendee sign up for the Ohio Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW for additional support.

The class size is limited to 10 for a comfortable group interaction.

Only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate, the spokesperson said.

Those who participate will receive a free $10 gas card each session, while supplies last.

For more information contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at (937) 390-5333.

