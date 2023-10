TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be giving away free coats on Saturday.

Operation Cover Up will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds’ Horticulture Building in Troy.

Free coats will be available for adults and children.

The coats were donated and cleaned by Sunset Cleaners of Troy.

