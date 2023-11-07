Free bus rides offered on upcoming federal holidays

DAYTON — Free bus rides will be offered to the public by a local transportation system on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The Greater Dayton RTA will offer these rides in honor of Veteran’s Day.

>>RELATED: RTA to offer free rides on election day

The transit system hopes this offer will show appreciation to all active-duty military members and veterans.

As RTA is celebrating its 50th anniversary, all rides will be free on all federal holidays and Sundays through the rest of the year.

The service includes fixed-route buses throughout the transit system and rides on RTA Connect, which is the agency’s ADA paratransit service.

©2023 Cox Media Group