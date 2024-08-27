Four friends went swimming in an Ohio lake; one never made it back

TROTWOOD, OH — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared in the water at Madison Lakes this weekend was recovered on Monday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the swimmer as Luis Fernando Montes Padilla.

Family members previously told News Center 7 that Padilla was 19 years old, but the Coroner’s Office has since confirmed he was 20.

On Saturday, Trotwood search and rescue crews were called to Madison Lakes on reports of a water rescue at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Trotwood Fire Department Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman told News Center 7 that Padilla was swimming in the lake with three friends and never resurfaced.

“They were all here together, said that their friend was swimming behind them, when they got to shore, they turned around and he was gone,” Bowman said.

Search and rescue crews spent almost three days searching for the swimmer.

Padilla’s body was found shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

News Center 7 crews were at Madison Lakes and saw multiple ‘no swimming’ signs posted along the shore.

“It’s dangerous to swim and jumping around the cliffs is dangerous,” Bowman said.

