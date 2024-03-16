Fort Loramie scores fourth state title with win over Waterford

DAYTON — Fort Loramie High School will be making room in its trophy case for some more gold.

The Redskins’ girls basketball team won the Division IV State Championship Saturday at University of Dayton Arena, beating Waterford 42-29.

>> 5 homes destroyed, dozens damaged after tornado hit Darke County, EMA confirms

The team never trailed during the game but was tied once in the first half.

This marks the fourth Division IV state championship for the Redskins since 2013.

With the win, Fort Loramie becomes the 12th school to win at least four Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) girls basketball state titles, according to the OHSAA.

🏀 🏆 #OHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Congratulations to Fort Loramie, the 2024 Division IV state champion! pic.twitter.com/VfoJ9VJWZA — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) March 16, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group