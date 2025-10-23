Former student facing charge after allegedly making threat that closed local school district

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old man is facing a charge after he allegedly made a threat that closed a local school district for a day.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved a charge of inducing panic against Thomas Harville on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the sheriff’s office received reports of a threat involving Northridge High School on Monday.

A worker at a Montgomery County mental health and addiction treatment facility called Stay Safe Speak Up, a student safety hotline, to report a threat.

Deputies learned that an 18-year-old former student, later identified as Harville, was at the treatment facility when he made these threats.

By the time deputies got there, he was gone.

“They gave us a couple of places where they think he could be, so deputies and investigators are out all night and were unable to make contact with them,” Jeremy Roy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff, said.

That’s when Northridge Schools leaders decided, out of an abundance of caution, they would cancel school for Tuesday.

Deputies said the suspect went back to the treatment center around midnight, and he was then taken into custody.

“We extend our thanks to Northridge Local Schools and the community for their cooperation and partnership during this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Harville remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

