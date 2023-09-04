Former Smash Mouth lead singer dies at 56

IDAHO — Steve Harwell, the former Smash Mouth lead signer, and co-founder died early Monday morning at 56 years old, according to his manager Roger Hayes.

Harwell died in his home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by his friends and family.

It has been reported that Harwell had been in hospice care, according to CBS.

He was best known for the 1999 hit song “All Star”, “I’m a Believer” and the 1997 song “Walkin’ on the Sun”.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021. Smash Mouth has achieved two No. 1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, a Grammy nomination, and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

