Former sheriff, wife accused of theft, tax evasion, corrupt business practices

A former sheriff in southeast Indiana and his wife are accused of committing several felonies that include obstruction, corrupt business practices, theft and tax evasion.

Jamey Noel, the Clark County, Indiana, sheriff from 2015 to 2022, is free on a $75,000 cash bond.

His wife, Misty Noel, remains in jail.

The charges are the result of an Indiana State Police Field Investigations unit case that first produced criminal charges last summer. The charges include allegations Noel and his associates were in possession of government surplus equipment the federal government had given the sheriff’s office, according to a 2023 Louisville Public Media report. The investigation included a review of receipts for construction supplies, insurance and business documents associated with Noel, his wife or daughter, and an inspection of all the vehicles in his barn.

Detectives began their investigation last June after current Clark County Sheriff Scott Maples Jr. offered them several allegations of official misconduct involving Jamey Noel. Sheriff Maples and his personnel have been cooperative throughout this investigation, the ISP said.

Thursday, a special prosecutor filed for additional charges against Jamey Noel, 52, and Misty Noel.

Thursday morning, the Noels appeared in the Clark County Circuit Court with their family and legal representation. After being presented with the charges, Misty Noel surrendered to the custody of the county detention center, where she was booked and then taken to the Scott County Detention Center. She will be detained there without bond until her initial court appearance Feb. 5.

Misty Noel is being charged with:

• Five counts of theft (over $50,000),

• Five counts of tax evasion,

Jamey Noel, currently the Utica Twp. Volunteer Firefighters Association chief and already charged with 15 criminal counts, is now charged additionally with:

• Five counts of theft (over $50,000)

• Five counts of tax evasion

Special Prosecutor Richard Hertel, of Ripley County, filed the initial charges against the former sheriff on Nov. 8. Hertel, assigned to the case last July, filed the following criminal charges against Jamey Noel, last November:

• One count of corrupt business influence

• Two counts of theft

• Three counts of theft

• Four counts of ghost employment

• Four counts of official misconduct

• One count of obstruction of justice

Noel was taken into custody Nov. 8, 2023. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center then taken the Scott County Detention Center without bond. A judge set a cash bond of $75,000 the next day. Noel was later released.









