Former President Trump in Vandalia for rally in support of Bernie Moreno

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Former President Donald Trump will address a crowd in the Miami Valley today.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trump will speak in support of U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally.

The rally is taking place in Vandalia at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. He will speak at 4 p.m.

Moreno is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary for Senate this month.

The winner of the primaries will go up against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.









