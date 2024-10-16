Local

Former One Direction member found dead after falling from hotel

By WHIO Staff

BUENOS AIRES — Former One Direction bandmember Liam Payne has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel, according to CNN.

It happened in Buenos Aires.

He was 31 years old.

We will continue to follow this story.

