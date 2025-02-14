Former Ohio insurance agent gets probation for stealing more than $1.4M

COLUMBUS — An investigation into a Columbus-area licensed insurance agent has led to the sentencing of Rhonda Chandler.

Chandler was sentenced to five years probation, and three years in prison if she violates the probation agreement.

She was sentenced on Feb. 7 in a Franklin County Common Pleas courtroom, where she pled guilty to a felony charge of theft totaling over $1.4 million. So far, she has paid more than $350,000 in restitution.

The investigation by the Ohio Department of Insurance showed that Chandler, through two of her businesses, stole and misappropriated funds. Those included life insurance premiums used for burials and funerals.

Judith French, Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance said, “Protecting Ohio consumers is our top priority, and this case shows our commitment to holding those who abuse the trust of consumers accountable. “We appreciate the involvement of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, and the insurance industry for ensuring this individual was held accountable for her illegal conduct.”

It was discovered, through the investigation, that Chandler used the money stolen for personal and business uses.

Chandler lost her insurance license in 2021 and was then indicted in November 2023. She initially denied any wrongdoing.

