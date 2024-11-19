Former officer convicted of murder requests new trial, claims evidence was withheld

COLUMBUS — Attorneys for Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer, filed a motion Monday for a new trial, WBNS reported.

Coy was convicted and found guilty of murder and reckless homicide in the death of Andre Hill and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 25.

According to court documents, Coy’s attorneys are arguing that the state withheld evidence and witness statements.

The motion claims that the state withheld a statement from a dual expert because “the State of Ohio did not like because it was favorable.”

“Said withheld information is exculpatory and in violation of the United States Constitution and Ohio Constitution,” the motion read.

Andre Hill was killed on Dec. 22, 2022. Body camera footage of the incident showed Hill leaving a garage holding a cell phone one hand and the other hand was not visible. Hill was then fatally shot by Coy. There were 10 minutes before officers at the scene were seen helping Hill, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During Coy’s trial, prosecutors argued that Hill was never a threat to Coy while defense attorneys argued that Coy believed he was in life-threatening danger.

Coy testified during the trial that he thought he saw a silver revolver as Hill was leaving the garage.

