Former library fiscal officer owes over $1.7K, state auditor says

DAYTON — The former Dayton Metro Library fiscal officer will have to pay back over $1,700 after she failed to submit federal tax withholdings on time.

Christina Sanders, the former fiscal officer for Dayton Metro Library, failed to submit federal tax withholdings on time, resulting in late fees and penalties, according to an Ohio Auditor of State media release.

A finding for recovery of $1,751.54 was issued Tuesday against Sanders.

The finding against Sanders was reported in an audit of the library’s finances from January 1 through December 31 in 2023, according to the release.

As a result of late federal tax filings, auditors identified penalties paid by the library in two quarters in 2021.

There wouldn’t have been any late fees if the payroll withholdings had been paid on time, according to the release.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Auditor of State said in the release that Sanders and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total.

