Former Dragons pitcher makes big league debut with Reds

CINCINNATI — A former Dayton Dragon is making his major league debut today with the Cincinnati Reds.

Lyon Richardson, 23, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his debut today against the Washington Nationals.

The right-handed pitcher was a second-round pick by the Reds in 2018.

He has a 1.83 ERA in 19 starts this season, which is his first back since having Tommy John surgery.

The Dragons wished Richardson well on social media. He’s the 138th Dragons player to make it to the major league.

