Former Dayton mayor selected as president, CEO of Planned Parenthood’s Southwest Ohio Region

DAYTON — Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has been named the next president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region.

The organization made the announcement on their social media Thursday.

Planned Parenthood said Whaley was selected after an “extensive national search.”

>> ‘It’s like a dream. A dream come true,’ new Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra director says

Whaley served as a city commissioner for Dayton from 2006 until 2013, and mayor from 2014 until 2022.

“Nan has already had an indelible impact on the community of Southwest Ohio in her over 20 years working as a public servant for the state; and we know she will only further advance the prosperity of our community as a champion for reproductive health care advancement in the region,” Beth Mandel and Laura Mercer, Board of Directors co-chairs, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region said.

Whaley said this is an important time in reproductive healthcare.

“I’m honored to be chosen as the next President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region. This is a critical time in reproductive healthcare and we bear no small responsibility to make sure our community of southwest Ohio and all who come to us in need of service, get the care they need,” Whaley said.

Whaley’s tenure will begin on July 1, 2024.





©2024 Cox Media Group