Former Dayton Flyer, member of 1967 NCAA runner-up team, dead at 77

DAYTON — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball player from the 1960s has died.

Bobby Joe Hooper passed away Thursday at the age of 77, according to his online obituary.

He played at UD from 1965-68 and was a member of the 1967 team that reached the NCAA championship game but lost to Lew Alcindor and the UCLA Bruins.

Hooper was a member of the 1968 NIT Championship team that beat Kansas at Madison Square Garden in New York, his obituary said.

He played one season in the ABA for the Indiana Pacers but suffered a hand injury. He then served as an assistant coach.

Hooper finished his UD career with 1,059 points and was inducted into the UD Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.

Hooper graduated from Simon Kenton High School.

He recently volunteered for Hospice of Clinton and Ross Counties, his obituary stated.

Hooper also attended Real Joy Community Fellowship Church Chillicothe.

A graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery at the family’s convenience.

