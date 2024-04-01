Former Darke County high school football coach passes away

VERSAILLES — A former Darke County high school football coach has passed away.

James Whittington died Friday at the age of 83 at a Zanesville hospital. He was born in Greenville in 1940 and graduated from Ansonia High School, according to his online obituary.

“Whit” was a shop teacher for most of his 30 years a several high schools across the state that included Van Wert, Parkway, Bellevue, Edison, Riverview, and Norwalk.

He went 138-95-7 and was inducted into the Ohio High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009, his obituary said.

After retiring from coaching, Whittington was an assistant at Versailles High School for the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

The Tigers won the Division IV State Championship in 2003 to close his career.

The Versailles Athletic Department paid tribute to coach Whittington on social media Sunday night.

“Our prayers are with Coach Whit’s family,” they said in a statement. “Although he was only at Versailles for a couple of years, he left many of us with lifelong memories.”

He came back last fall to celebrate the 2003 state title.

A memorial service has not yet been announced.

James Whittington reuniting with 2003 Versailles High state champs Photo contributed by Versailles High School Athletic Department (Versailles High School Athletic Department)

