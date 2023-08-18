Forecast for temperatures in the 80s prompts issuing of ozone Air Quality Alert for Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — Temperatures forecast in the 80s, moderate southerly winds and sun are conditions that have prompted the issuing of an ozone Air Quality Alert for Sunday.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The conditions based on the National Weather Service forecast mean conditions are favorable of ground level ozone formation. The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 101 for Sunday. According to the Air Quality Index scale, any reading at 101 or higher is considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

Real-time air quality can be found at several locations, including MiamiValleyAir.org, www.rapca.org, and www.airnow.gov.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

◊ Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

◊ Keep outdoor activities short.

◊ Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

The general public is not likely to be affected, and for most people, it is OK to be active outside but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities. Please contact your healthcare provider for recommendations specific to your activities and health conditions.

Here are some actions you can take to reduce air pollution, especially on Air Quality Alert days:

◊ AVOID DRIVING IF POSSIBLE. Carpool or take transit. For short trips, walk or bike.

◊ REFUEL YOUR VEHICLE AFTER 8 p.m. or, if possible, wait until after the Air Quality Alert expires. By refueling after 8 p.m. when it’s cooler, smog doesn’t form as easily. Make sure your gas cap fits tightly so fumes don’t contribute to the smog problem.

◊ LIMIT USE OF GASOLINE-POWERED YARD EQUIPMENT such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, power trimmers, and shredders. Operating a gasoline-powered lawnmower for one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving a car. Try using non-motorized or battery-powered equipment.

◊ MOW YOUR LAWN IN THE EVENING when the sunlight is not as strong and smog is less likely to form.

For more information about air quality in the Miami Valley region, contact the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, 937-223-6323.

















