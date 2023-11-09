Foodbank to unveil new truck to assist with local hunger relief

DAYTON — The Dayton Foodbank will be unveiling a new truck this morning to assist the community.

>>‘Carrying a dead body;’ Questions remain as 911 call gives insight into homicide investigation

The truck is sponsored by CareSource and the company will have over the keys later this morning to Lee Trudesdale of the Foodbank, according to a spokesperson.

“This new truck represents a significant investment in the fight against hunger and will play a crucial role in The Foodbank’s operations throughout Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties,” said Amber Wright, of the Foodbank.

It will be unveiled this morning at 9 a.m. at the former Salem Mall located at the 2200 block of Shiloh Springs Road.

For more information about the Foodbank, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group