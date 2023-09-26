‘The food pantry feeds more than 300 families;” Local volunteers work to fight hunger

GREENE COUNTY — Local volunteers and leaders in Greene County are trying to help with food insecurity.

Greene County Public Health has started creating little boxes full of free no- perishable food.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with volunteers and leaders about this new strategy to fight hunger.

Greene County Public Health installed their first free little food pantry on July 14th, after seeing the need for additional food across the county in places they call a food desert.

Volunteer Steven Hough said, “It’s an excellent idea being able to meet their needs where they are. Like you said if you can’t be here then you have another resource to get the things that you need.”

The latest free little pantry was put in six days ago in front of the public health office.

“This all came through a HEAL grant which stands for Healthy Eating Active Living. Part of the grant is to be used to identify areas that may be a food desert”, according to Laurie Fox with Greene County Public Health.

Bill Doorley, manager of a fish food pantry said, “Right now, the pantry feeds more than 300 families a week.”

He continued, “Especially in hours and days when we’re closed. So, I think it’s going to be very helpful in Fairborn. Every bit of food that we can get for our neighbors is always appreciated.”

Becky Hough, a volunteer at the fish food pantry said, “When we are done, we are pooped. But it’s the most rewarding work. I don’t think we’ve ever done anything better than this.”

Greene County Public Health was recently approved for another grant, which focus on installing more little food pantries to turn the desert into an oasis.

