Flying taxi company now hiring after acquiring Dayton Airport facility

DAYTON — The company planning to build flying taxis in our area announced they are now hiring workers after acquiring a facility at the Dayton International Airport.

Joby Aviation announced the acquisition of the building on Tuesday and called it the first step in the company’s plan to develop facilities capable of building 500 aircraft per year in Dayton, according to a spokesperson.

“We’re pleased to be able to acquire an underutilized facility at Dayton International Airport and repurpose it as a modern, high-tech manufacturing center to serve as our initial manufacturing footprint in the region. Later this year, we expect to begin subtractive manufacturing of titanium and aluminum aircraft parts as we continue to grow our workforce in Dayton,” said Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby.

The facility they acquired will be fitted out to support initial manufacturing operations in Dayton and it’s expected to start later this year.

News Center 7 reported back in September that Joby Aviation said it would be bringing an electric taxi manufacturing facility to Dayton International Airport that will build, test, and fly all-electric vertical take-off, and landing (eVTOL) air taxis for commercial passenger operations.

“I am deeply appreciative to the Dayton community, and Ohio more broadly, for the warm welcome we have received as well as the high level of interest in joining our team,” said Papadopoulos. “We look forward to continued collaboration and to growing our presence in the Miami Valley region as we build the future of flight in the birthplace of aviation.”

The company says it needs 2,000 workers at its future factory at the Dayton International Airport.













