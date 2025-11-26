Flyers hoping for smooth Thanksgiving travel after several cancellations

DAYTON — The Thanksgiving travel rush is officially underway.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is checking the roads and what flyers can expect at Dayton International Airport. He has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

With the government shutdown behind us, the hope is that those headaches are behind us after thousands of flights were canceled.

Dayton airport leaders told News Center 7 that they expect capacity to be up 12 percent compared to last year.

TSA expects to screen 18 million people over the next week.

Airline passengers said they want to reach their Thanksgiving destination.

“They changed my gate like five times. So, it was crazy busy,” said Laveda Greene. “Born and raised here in Dayton. So, back visiting with family and friends.”

Hershovitz says over 73 million people will be driving for Thanksgiving.

If you are traveling today, it is best to do it before 1 p.m., according to AAA.

Thursday would be a great time to travel, but Sunday will be the busiest as people will be returning home.

We will continue to update this story.

