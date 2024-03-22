Flyers fans stock up on gear as Dayton moves into the second round of NCAA Tournament

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Flyers’ big comeback victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament has all kinds of UD fans excited and turning to buy new gear to show their Flyer pride.

Dayton’s comeback had fans feeling all kinds of emotions.

>> ‘I can’t get enough!’ Fans react to Dayton’s comeback win over Nevada in NCAA Tournament

“My heart was beating so hard my Apple Watch actually alerted to me ‘unusually increased heart rate’ because I was so into the second half,” Katie, a UD graduate, told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Plenty of UD fans are buying up Flyers gear after the big win.

“We are stocking up on Dayton gear before we head on spring break so we can represent down in Florida,” Dan Gudz said.

News Center 7 caught up with fans buying new gear at Rally House in Miami Twp. The store said they’ve seen a demand for it throughout the basketball season, but management told us these fans are far from alone in the March Madness run on retail.

>> ‘Really exciting;’ Fans cheer on the Flyers from home and from the court

“We’re definitely seeing a lot more traffic coming in and shopping UD since yesterday. I think everybody’s excited about the big one yesterday,” Luke Evans, Rally House store manager, said.

Flyers fans stocking up are hoping they can wear out their new swag during the rest of Dayton’s run in the tournament.

The Flyers take on the No. 2-seed Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Tip-off is at 12:45 p.m. on WHIO-TV.





©2024 Cox Media Group