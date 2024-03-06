Flu levels in Ohio highest in the country, CDC says

XENIA — People with the flu are winding up in hospitals around the state.

The Ohio Department of Health said we are still in the deep red zone which indicates a very high number of cases.

In Greene County, more than 70 people are being taken care of in hospitals for the flu.

In our coverage area, nearly 100 people are hospitalized and just a bit further south 144 patients are being treated for the flu.

Cases have been trending upward in Ohio for months but seeing more people make their way into the hospital has not been surprising to health officials.

Laurie Fox with Greene County Public Health said this is the time of year when all respiratory illnesses spread and even though the county currently has 71 people in the hospital last year there were 168 patients at this time.

But seeing that we are still in the deep red, has people a bit on edge.

“That’s concerning, I try to stay away from it so I don’t catch it or anything,” Joan White said.

Fox said she won’t be surprised if cases continue to spread through May and still advises people to stay home if they are sick and be up to date on their vaccinations.





