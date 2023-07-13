Flights from Dayton International Airport to Chicago canceled this morning

DAYTON — Some flights from Dayton International Airport to Chicago have been canceled Thursday morning.

The Chicago area was hit by severe weather Wednesday night.

The Associated Press and New York Times reported a tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport Wednesday night.

Three flights from Dayton International to Chicago have been canceled Thursday morning, according to Dayton International’s website.

This includes two United Airlines Flights, 5216 and 5708.

One American Airlines Flight, 9882, has also been canceled.





