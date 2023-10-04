Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in Ohio to honor late Sen. Feinstein

OHIO — Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from Governor Mike DeWine’s (R-OH) Office.

DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered to honor the life and service of late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA-D).

All flags on public buildings and grounds in the state have to follow this order, the spokesperson said.

The order will be in effect until sunset on Thursday, Oct. 5.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Feinstein’s body began to lie in state at the San Francisco City Hall.

Feinstein died on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 90 years old.

She was the oldest member of the Senate and the longest-serving woman in the chamber.

