First snowfall of 2024 causes challenges for drivers across the Miami Valley

MIAMISBURG — Drivers had to with wet roads and slick conditions due to the first snowfall that fell across the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Miami Valley’s first snowfall of 2024

Areas are expected to see snow accumulations of less than a half-inch to an inch, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Chaney continues to track this system this morning on News Center 7 Saturday.

>>Winter Weather Advisory for parts of region; Mix of snow, freezing rain this morning

Despite very little accumulation, the snow did create slick spots and there were some crashes.

Officers and wreckers were dispatched around 7:17 a.m. to a crash on the ramp from Northbound Interstate 75 to State Route 725 in Miamisburg.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went to this crash while checking driving conditions in Storm Tracker 7 during News Center 7 Saturday.

>>Miami Valley seeing first snowfall of 2024

Two vehicles were involved, and officers blocked the intersection while a wrecker was at the scene removing the vehicles.

Road crews have been also working since early Saturday morning treating the roads.

Campbell also reported from a salt barn in Montgomery County.

>>Local cities prepare for upcoming wintry weather; How they plan to keep their communities safe

He spoke Friday with Fred Stovall, the City of Dayton’s Public Works Director.

This time of year, he watches two things closely, his salt supply and our weather forecasts.

He said his teams have not had any big events this winter season, but that changes now.

Public Works leaders in Dayton think the temperatures this weekend will be just right to make this salt very effective. They don’t think they’ll have any problems keeping the roads safe.

We will continue to monitor driving conditions throughout the day.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Robert from Greenville Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer)

©2024 Cox Media Group