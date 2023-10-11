First Safe Haven Baby Box in local county dedicated to donors

WARREN COUNTY — A city in Warren County is the first to install a Safe Haven Baby Box, according to a Facebook post.

The box can be found outside of Fire State 41 at 601 N. Broadway in Lebanon.

These boxes give parents the option to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender their newborn if they are unable to provide care, the post said.

The city dedicated the box on Oct. 4, to the individuals who played a big role in bringing the project to life.

Tom and Bonnie Ariss were said to be major donors for the project.

During the ceremony, members of the Lebanon City Council, State Representative Adam Mathews, Monica Kelsey with Safe Haven Baby Box, and donors were in attendance, the post said.

This Safe Haven Baby Box is the 10th in Ohio and the 170th in the country.

