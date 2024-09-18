FIRST LOOK at proposed $1.25 billion makeover for Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The long-awaited renovation plan for Paycor Stadium has been revealed as its lease with the Cincinnati Bengals is set to expire in less than two years.

Hamilton County officials released renderings for the $1.25 billion proposed renovation plan this week.

The plan would turn the stadium site into more of a campus. It would include a permanent indoor practice facility, including a large headquarters space for the team. The practice field could become more of a public space and a revenue opportunity for the team, WCPO reported.

The design would also call for expanding the plaza and concourse around the stadium to improve pedestrian flow. Three large, outward-facing screens would also give fans new ways to watch the action.

The renderings show changes to the stadium’s north end zone sections, including new club seats and other premium-seating options. It would also include a new scoreboard. The south end zone would also be renovated, including a food hall.

Part of the plan would also include Mehring Way being rerouted to eliminate a surface parking lot south of the stadium. The renderings show it would be replaced with a “green” lot west of the stadium.

But as our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported, it’s unclear who will be paying for it.

“No decision is made today,” Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Reece also said a new agreement with the Bengals would be an improvement over the current lease in which taxpayers shoulder 95 percent of the cost.

“The current funding model, we can’t go back to that,” Reece said.

The commission president met with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to ask for state funding for stadium renovations, noting that Ohio’s other professional sports team, the Cleveland Browns, already asked for the same financial help, WCPO reported.

“You can’t give everything to Cleveland and leave us with the scraps,” Reece said.

WCPO reported that local officials also expect the Bengals and the NFL to help pay for renovations.

The plan does not include a dome, which was determined to be too costly. It also doesn’t include an increase to the stadium’s 65,000-seat capacity.

The newest plans are part of a stadium master planning process jointly funded by the county and the team. The process has already led to more than $100 million in improvements at the stadium, WCPO reported.

The plans do not include an option for building a new stadium. Tom Gableman, the county’s consultant on riverfront development, said there isn’t a funding model that can get the $2.5 billion needed for a new stadium.

In a statement, the Bengals thanked the county for sharing the plans, but didn’t indicate how or if it will act on the proposal, WCPO reported.

“Paycor Stadium is a cornerstone of the community that has been well maintained but needs immediate repairs and improvements to remain competitive now and into the future,” the statement said. “The team will review the materials in due course and believes an approach of responsible investing in this great public asset can serve the community for NFL games, major concerts and other events that bring vibrancy to The Banks, Greater Cincinnati and the entire region for years to come.”

