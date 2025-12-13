Cold Weather Advisory issued for Miami Valley: What it means

DAYTON — The National Weather Service has issued its first Cold Weather Advisory for the region.

The alert goes into effect at 7 p.m. on Saturday and lasts through 11 a.m. on Sunday.

If this is the first you’ve heard of a “Cold Weather Advisory” that’s because it’s new — sort of.

The NWS announced in 2024 that it would change how some winter weather advisories are named to help better convey the dangers of sub-zero temperatures.

The following changes will be made to winter weather watches, warnings and advisories:

Wind Chill Watches will be renamed to an Extreme Cold Watch

Wind Chill Warnings will be renamed to an Extreme Cold Warning

Wind Chill Advisory will be renamed a Cold Weather Advisory

Hard Freeze Watches will be renamed to a Freeze Watch

Hard Freeze Warnings will be consolidated to a Freeze Warning

Extreme Cold Watch vs Extreme Cold Warning (National Weather Service)

