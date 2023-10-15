Firefighters work to put out structure fire near local park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

Trotwood, Dayton, and Jefferson Township fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure in Trotwood Sunday afternoon, according to Trotwood Police Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman.

Bowman said “squatters” lived at the vacant structure.

There were no injuries reported.

No utilities were being used in the structure, Bowman said.

The fire began around 4:30 p.m.

Bowman said this is the second or third time crews have responded to this location last month.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT:

Trotwood, Dayton, and Jefferson Township fire and rescue crews and medics are responding to a single-story, residence structure fire in the Trotwood area, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.

The fire is on the corner of Morgan Avenue and Nathaniel Street, near Millhaven Park.

The fire began after 4:40 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone is injured and what caused the fire.

