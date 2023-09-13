Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters were called to a house fire in Trotwood Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m. Trotwood firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Nathaniel Street to reports of fire, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

>> Permit for firefighters to burn lithium-ion batteries near river raises concerns in Piqua

Dispatch notes indicate the house was vacant and partially collapsed due to the fire.

No one was found inside the home.

>> PHOTOS: Fire damages home in Trotwood

We are working to learn the damage caused by the fire and what caused it.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group