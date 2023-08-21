Front porch damaged after house fire in Trotwood

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Trotwood this morning.

Trotwood firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Lorimer Street just after 5:30 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the house.

News Center 7 obtained a 911 call in a public records request. The caller was one of the occupants who got out of the house.

“I’m outside watching this,” they told dispatchers. “I have nowhere to go.”

The caller said they were asleep when the fire started.

“I woke up and it’s on fire,” they told dispatchers. “I was asleep.”

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott says firefighters were spraying for hotspots when she arrived at the scene.

Images from the scene show the front porch burned and the top part completely damaged.

No injuries were reported, fire officials told News Center 7 at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

