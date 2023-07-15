Firefighters on scene of house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Trotwood Friday night.

Firefighters and medics were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Wolf Creek Pike on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Traffic has been closed on Wolf Creek Pike south of the railroad tracks.

The fire has reportedly spread to the attic, according to initial scanner traffic.

