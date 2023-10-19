Firefighters on scene of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Dayton.
Fire crews are currently responding to a fire in the area of Lookout Avenue and McCall Street.
>> Dayton restaurant total loss after early morning fire
Heavy fire was reported through the roof of a one-and-a-half-story house, according to a social media post from Dayton Police and Fire.
News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing heavy smoke pouring from the house.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
©2023 Cox Media Group