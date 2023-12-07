Firefighters on scene of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 5:06 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire at the 800 block of Dow Street.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene and in a defensive strategy. This means firefighters are working from outside the building using hoses to prevent the fire from spreading.

Traffic is being blocked off at Superior Avenue in Dayton, according to initial scanner traffic.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene and will have updates during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

